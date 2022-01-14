On the move! Vanessa Morgan showed her 11-month-old son taking steps with a walker while wearing a telling onesie.

“He’s a movinnn [sic] people,” the Riverdale alum, 29, captioned a Thursday, January 13, Instagram Story video of the little one facing away from the camera in a gray outfit. The back read “KOPECH,” which is the last name of River’s dad, Michael Kopech.

The professional baseball player, 25, proposed to Morgan in July 2019, and they wed in Florida six months later. The actress announced her pregnancy in July 2020.

“Exciting news. I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January,” Morgan captured an Instagram slideshow at the time. “This little guy has already brought me so much happiness and a feeling of such a greater purpose. … On a personal note, I have had the blessing of growing up in the public eye having started my acting career at age 6. While this has been incredible for me, I am very much looking forward to giving this little guy some room to grow up outside of the public eye, until he tells me otherwise.”

The then-expectant star concluded with a message to her baby-to-be, writing, “Lil one you were made with so much love and already exude a light so strong it warms my belly. Thank you God for this blessing. I’m just so happy and can’t wait to dedicate every day to being the best mommy I can be.”

That same week, news broke that Kopech had filed for divorce from Morgan the previous month. The Finding Carter alum’s rep subsequently confirmed that he is the father of her child.

The My Baby-Sitter’s a Vampire star gave birth in January 2021, mentioning the athlete in their baby boy’s Instagram debut.

“The most challenging, beautiful experience of my life,” Morgan told her social media followers at the time. “On January 29th, Michael and I welcomed our beautiful baby boy, River, into the world. Words cannot describe this kind of love. We are enjoying this time home with him, being present and giving him all the loving in the world. Becoming parents is the most rewarding gift in the entire world.”

The new mom explained the inspiration behind their infant’s name via Instagram Stories, writing, “Early on in my pregnancy, I was walking the river every day. Gave me so much peace, I knew that was the perfect name for his lil soul.”

Morgan and the Texas native have not commented further about the status of their relationship while coparenting the newborn.