Luke Perry’s Daughter Sophie Says She Is Missing Him ‘a Little Extra Today’

Continuing the grieving process. The late Luke Perry’s daughter, Sophie Perry, took to Instagram on Saturday, March 23, to share a sweet photo and simple message about the loss of her dad.

“Miss him a little extra today,” Sophie, 18, captioned a photo that shows her hugging a dog, while the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum smiles next to her. She also added two yellow heart emojis to her post.

This isn’t the first time Sophie has taken to social media since the devastating death of her father, who died on March 4 at age 52, following a massive stroke. The teenager spoke out the following day, thanking fans for their support during the difficult time.

“A lot has happened in this past week for me. Everything is happening so fast,” Sophie captioned a picture of herself and her dad on Instagram at the time. “I made it back from Malawi just in time to be here with my family, And in the past 24 hours I have received an overwhelming amount of love and support. I cannot individually respond to the hundreds of beautiful and heartfelt messages, but I see them, and appreciate you all for sending positivity to my family and I.”

Sophie, who was on a volunteer trip in Africa when Luke suffered the stroke at his Sherman Oaks, California, home, added: “It’s something you aren’t ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it’s all happening in the public eye. So [bare] [sic] with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly.”

The only daughter of Luke’s later responded to social media criticism after online trolls slammed her for her grieving process. (He was also father of 20-year-old son Jack.)

“Since my dad died I have received a lot of attention online. And most of it has been positive but of course, some people just can’t be nice,” Sophie captioned a selfie on March 11. “And I’m here to say that I did not ask for this attention, I did not ask to be thrown into some virtual spotlight, and while I don’t mean to offend anybody, I’m also not going to cater to any one else’s needs and beliefs.”

She concluded the lengthy post: “So to those of you shaming me for my language and my wardrobe and most disgustingly, my grieving process, do us both the favor and just unfollow. It’s a waste of both of our time.”

