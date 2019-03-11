Sophie Perry would like to mourn the loss of her father, Luke Perry, in peace. The 18-year-old daughter of the late actor responded to backlash from social media trolls on Monday, March 11.

“Since my dad died I have received a lot of attention online. And most of it has been positive but of course, some people just can’t be nice,” Sophie, who has gained thousands of followers since her dad’s death, captioned an Instagram selfie. “And I’m here to say that I did not ask for this attention, I did not ask to be thrown into some virtual spotlight, and while I don’t mean to offend anybody, I’m also not going to cater to any one else’s needs and beliefs.”

“I’m 18. I swear like a sailor and sometimes I dress like a hooker. And I support causes and you may not,” she continued. “And most importantly. I am going to laugh and smile and live my normal life. YES I am hurt and sad and crying and beside myself with what happened to my dad. It’s the worst thing to ever happen in my life. And I am torn the f—k up over it.”

Sophie added that is not “going to sit in [her] room and cry day in and day out” because social media users think she should.

“If you knew my dad you would know he wouldnt want me to. So you shouldn’t either,” she wrote. “So to those of you shaming me for my language and my wardrobe and most disgustingly, my grieving process, do us both the favor and just unfollow. It’s a waste of both of your time.”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum died on March 4 at the age of 52 less than a week after he suffered a massive stroke. Luke’s rep told Us Weekly that Sophie and her 20-year-old brother, Jack, were at the hospital when he passed away.

In addition to writing a touching tribute to her dad days after his passing, Sophie — who flew back to L.A. from Malawi after she learned of her dad’s stroke — gave her mom, Rachel “Minnie” Sharp, a sweet shout-out on International Women’s Day.

“You all know my dad is a super star, but I just want to share for a moment that I got really f—king lucky in the parental department because this is my mom. Minnie,” the Riverdale star’s youngest captioned a series of pics with her mother, who was married to Luke from 1993 to 2003, on Friday, March 8. “Who also happens to be my best friend. Wow, how cliche, I know. And she is the rock for everybody grieving in this family right now. She’s the toughest and sweetest and most amazing woman I or anyone else has ever met. How did I get so lucky to have two icons for parents?”

Sophie concluded: “I love you mom and I could not get through this absolute s—t situation without you. None of us could. Oh. And I was just informed it was national women’s day, how fitting for a post on my kick ass mama. #happynationalwomensday.”

