Gone too soon. Luke Perry’s costars, friends and fellow celebrities took to social media to mourn the actor’s loss after he passed away at the age of 52 on Monday, March 4, following a massive stroke.

Joss Whedon, who worked with the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum on the 1992 Buffy the Vampire Slayer movie, remembered the star, who played Pike in the film, on Twitter Monday. “The first time I met Luke Perry we talked about what kind of movie we wanted ‘Buffy’ to be. I asked if he’d ever seen ‘Near Dark’ and he gave me a look of HOW DARE YOU SIR and I knew we’d get along. Funny, committed, and always gracious. He shouldn’t be gone,” the screenwriter wrote.

The first time I met Luke Perry we talked about what kind of movie we wanted "Buffy" to be. I asked if he'd ever seen "Near Dark" and he gave me a look of HOW DARE YOU SIR and I knew we'd get along. Funny, committed, and always gracious. He shouldn't be gone. — Joss Whedon (@joss) March 4, 2019

Charlie Sheen also expressed his grief at the loss of his friend with a sweet tribute via Twitter. “L.P. you made every situation better, my man,” the Two and Half Men alum tweeted. “Your elegance your wit your charm and your giant heart, inspired and enchanted so many of us, on countless occasions, with brilliant aplomb. R.I.P good sir. i am truly honored to have known you all of these years. C.”

Olivia Munn, who cited Perry as her first crush, lamented the fact that she never got to meet him. “Luke Perry was my 1st crush. Eh, more like obsession (I wore pins w his face on them to school ) I used to dream of making it to LA just to meet him,” she wrote on Twitter Monday. “I never got to, but I’ve always heard he was a really great person. Praying for his family & kids…. Rest in love.”

The X-Men actress wasn’t alone: Singer Ingrid Michaelson mourned the loss of her childhood object of affection as well, writing, “Luke Perry was my first real crush. I wrote him fan letters. I had posters of him. He was IT. He was my teenage dream. His passing at the age of 52 is truly devastating. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones.”

Leonardo DiCaprio called Perry “a kindhearted and incredibly talented artist” on Twitter Monday. “It was an honor to be able to work with him,” the Oscar winner wrote. “My thoughts and prayers go out to him and his loved ones.” (The actors worked together on the late CW star’s last film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which is set for release in July 2019.)

Reality stars, such as Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’s JWoww both posted photos of the late actor, as did Disney alum Ashley Tisdale and the Big Bang Theory’s Mayim Bialik, Debbie Gibson, Maria Shriver, Maureen McCormick, Katie Couric, Patricia Arquette, Lori Loughlin, Eliza Dushku and Aubrey Plaza.

Even those who didn’t know him well, such as Selma Blair, felt the pain of Perry’s passing. “Luke Perry. One of the kindest men I had ever met,” she wrote on Instagram Monday. “I did not have the pleasure of really knowing him but we all wanted to. My heart feels so much breaking for his family and friends. I am sorry.”

The Riverdale star was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday, February 27, after suffering a stroke at his home in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of L.A. Perry’s rep told Us Weekly that he was “under observation at the hospital.” The rep also debunked rumors that he was in a medically induced coma at the time.

Perry’s rep gave a statement of his passing to Us: “[Perry] was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife [Rachel] Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends. The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time.”

RIP Luke Perry. In high school we all wanted to be as cool as you. — Bryan Greenberg (@bryangreenberg) March 4, 2019

Life is so amazing but also so short, some of us have left way too soon, enjoy each day guys and live for you not anyone else. Have a safe a happy work week everyone. Thought and prayers are with the perry family. ✝️😞 https://t.co/1faG5hMXmx — Jax (@mrjaxtaylor) March 4, 2019

Condolences to the family of Luke Perry. 😞 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 4, 2019

Heartbroken. This can’t be real. Luke is one of the most kind, down to earth and hard-working men in this business. Gutted for his family, and friends. He was so young. Damnit. Praying. — justin baldoni (@justinbaldoni) March 4, 2019

RIP Luke Perry🙏🏻 — David Boreanaz (@David_Boreanaz) March 4, 2019

Life is so precious. Love your best everyday. Nothing is guaranteed. RIP #LukePerry 💔 — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) March 4, 2019

RIP Luke Perry! You made your mark. 🙏 — Jesse Metcalfe (@jessemetcalfe) March 4, 2019

I’m heartbroken to hear Luke Perry passed away. Sending love to his family and friends. R.I.P. — alyson hannigan (@alydenisof) March 4, 2019

Luke Perry was a great actor and truly one of a kind. Watching him on 90210 was one of the reasons why I wanted to move to LA. Thinking of his family and friends on and off the set. Rest in peace. — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) March 4, 2019

Luke Perry was a very nice regular humble hardworking guy and a Father. Very sad to hear this. Damn, so young.#LukePerry — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) March 4, 2019

Rest in peace, Luke Perry. 💔 https://t.co/bsfEuzfdLe — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) March 4, 2019

RIP Luke Perry. My heart hurts for your family❤️ — Viola Davis (@violadavis) March 4, 2019

