On the mend. KJ Apa and his girlfriend, Clara Berry, rang in 2022 from a hospital room.

“Happy new year,” the Riverdale star, 24, captioned a selfie with the 28-year-old model in a hospital gown on Saturday, January 1. “We’re back in the hospital.”

The New Zealand native clarified in the social media upload’s comments section that they are “not having another baby,” before writing in another comment, “Yet.’

The couple became parents in September 2021, announcing their son’s arrival with an Instagram photo of the newborn’s hands.

“He is a perfect perfection,” the France native captioned Sasha’s debut at the time. “I am the luckiest to have now two men of my life, filling my heart with this cosmic gigantic vast love.”

The following month, Apa wrote via Instagram that his baby boy was the “answer to all [his] questions.” He noted later in October 2021 that he and Berry were “getting the hang of” parenting.

The couple announced in May 2021 that their first child was on the way. Three months later, Apa’s costar Casey Cott exclusively told Us Weekly how the actor was feeling ahead of becoming a father.

“We’ve talked here and there [since the reveal],” the Ohio native, 29, explained in August 2021. “He seems really excited. We’re really excited for him, and we love him. He’s an amazing guy.”

As for fellow Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan, the 29-year-old called Apa’s little one her 11-month-old son River’s “soon-to-be bestie.” (She welcomed her and Michael Kopech‘s infant in January 2021.)

“He’s crawling everywhere, and he’s starting to transition to walking,” the actress exclusively told Us of River in November 2021. “He’s climbing up. He’s standing on things. I was just looking at baby pictures of him. … Oh, my God, a month makes such a difference. He was so small. Where’s the time going?”

The Canada native went on to tell Us at the time “how hard” motherhood has been for her, explaining, “No one really talks about [that]. As mothers, we’re really sacrificing our own self-care and our life to really put our children first. I now look at moms as superwomen because it’s a full-time job. “I’m able to be a kid again with him and relive my childhood through his eyes. It’s really special.”