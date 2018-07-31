Betty isn’t the only Cooper eyeing a Jones. Madchen Amick, who plays Alice Cooper on Riverdale, opened up to Us Weekly about the future of FP Jones and Alice, and revealed that she has high hopes for their relationship.

“He’s such an amazing actor that I love being in scenes with him so selfishly, yes I want there to be a lot of Failce for sure,” the Twin Peaks alum, 47, told Us at San Diego Comic-Con about working with Skeet Ulrich. However, she also believes the pair are endgame.

“I think they’re both really good for each other. They’re like Bonnie and Clyde,” she said. “They’re both fiery and strong and clearly something happened that broke them apart but I think they belong with each other. They’re each other’s soulmates.”

However, it’s likely that Falice won’t be an easy relationship this season. Cole Sprouse shared with Us at Comic-Con that Jughead’s mother and sister will be back in town.

“His relationship with his mother is tense because she basically abandoned the kids. She’s a badass, an ex-Serpent from what I believe. She’s gonna be trouble,” Sprouse, 25, told Us.

Alice is also an ex-Serpent and everyone knows there’s only so much room for snakes in Riverdale. Plus, Betty’s mother wasn’t in the best headspace at the end of season 2, as her husband was arrested for mass murders.

“She went through a lot last season [and is] a totally broken woman. So I think Polly wanting to present an opportunity for her to heal, I think Alice is quite tempted by that. She might be going down that road,” Amick said.

Riverdale season 3 premieres on The CW Wednesday, October 10, at 8 p.m. ET.

