The Weeknd Set to Perform 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Although the 2021 Super Bowl may look a bit different than past years, one thing will remain: A huge star(boy) will hit the stage for the Pepsi halftime show.

The Weeknd was announced as the official performer on Thursday, November 12. The three-time Grammy winner, 30, is set to take the stage on Sunday, February 7, at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, for Super Bowl LV.

“We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position,” the singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, said in a statement on Thursday. “I’m humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage.”

This is the second year that the halftime show is created by NFL, Pepsi and Roc Nation. “The Weeknd has introduced a sound all his own,” Jay-Z, founder of Roc Nation, said in a statement. “His soulful uniqueness has defined a new generation of greatness in music and artistry. This is an extraordinary moment in time and the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show is going to be an extraordinary experience with an extraordinary performer.”

The Canada native may make a statement during his performance, as he did at the 2020 MTV VMAs. He took home two Moonpersons — Best R&B and Video of the Year — and didn’t make a full acceptance speech either time.

“It’s really hard for me to celebrate right now and enjoy this moment so I’m just gonna say justice for Jacob Blake and justice for Breonna Taylor,” he stated at the August show. “Thank you.”

Past Super Bowl halftime show performers include Madonna, Beyoncé, Coldplay, Katy Perry, U2, Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson and 2020’s pairing of Shakira and Jennifer Lopez.