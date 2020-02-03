Jennifer Lopez and Shakira burned up the halftime show stage at Super Bowl LIV in Miami on Sunday, February 2, performing some of their biggest hits and wowing the crowd — and the millions watching from home — with their high-octane choreography.

Even celebrities were gaga about the show … Lady Gaga included. “What a fun halftime show I danced and smiled the whole time,” the singer, who headlined Super Bowl LI, tweeted after the show. “Such powerful sexy women!!!! On camera and off!!!!! Love you beautiful sexy talented women.”

Pink, who sang the national anthem at Super Bowl LII, also raved about the show on Twitter, writing, “Yes! Halftime was JOY!!!!!!!!! Yes!!!!! @shakira @JLo everything that’s yes.”

Some of the biggest compliments came from Alex Rodriguez, who’s been engaged to Lopez, 50, since March 2019. “AMAZING!” the former New York Yankees star, 44, wrote via Instagram. “She ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT! Wow, that was so fun! I’m so proud of you, Jen!”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in September 2019 that Lopez was in talks to perform at this year’s big game, two weeks before the NFL confirmed that Shakira, 43, would coheadline the event.

“I’m super excited,” Lopez told Us and other reporters at the time. “We had an amazing tour this summer, so I feel really in shape for a show right now. … It’s a huge platform, big stage to perform on — one of the biggest shows of the year — and every artist dreams of doing it. I’m so excited that they chose two strong women, but also Latinas.”

Shakira shared her excitement in an AP interview in November 2019. “I feel really humbled with a great responsibility in my hands to represent that Latino community — not only the Latinos who are born in the U.S. but also the ones who are born aboard,” she said. “It’s going to be something. It’s going to be on my birthday too. I’m going to be celebrating with a hundred million people. Some absurd number like that. No pressure!”

Scroll down to see GIFs of the best moments from the show.