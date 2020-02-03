Touchdown! Jennifer Lopez and Shakira mastered their halftime show at Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, February 2, and their celebrity friends — along with the rest of the world — took notice.

“AMAZING!! She ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT! Wow, that was so fun!” Alex Rodriguez, who got engaged to J. Lo in March 2019, captioned a video on Instagram of himself dancing and jumping up and down in the crowd on the field at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. “I’m so proud of you, Jen!”

The “Ain’t Your Mama” singer’s ex-husband Marc Anthony, meanwhile, celebrated their 11-year-old daughter, Emme, who sang a portion of “Let’s Get Loud” at the end of the set. (Emme’s twin brother, Max, did not join her on stage.)

“Emme Daddy is so proud of you,” Anthony, 51, tweeted. “You are my [heart] and I am forever yours.”

Ryan Seacrest was equally impressed by Lopez, 50, Shakira, 43, and Emme, writing on Twitter, “The choreo…. the throwback songs…. the production… Emme’s surprise appearance. Incredible @jlo @shakira! #SuperBowl.”

Lady Gaga, who headlined the halftime show in 2017, took to Twitter as well to congratulate the Latin superstars on their shining moment.

“@JLo and @shakira and all the special guests were so incredible!!!” the “Bad Romance” singer, 33, wrote. “What a fun halftime show I danced and smiled the whole time. Such powerful sexy women!!!! On camera and off!!!!! Love you beautiful sexy talented women #SuperBowlHalftimeShow #SuperBowl.”

Pink, meanwhile, tweeted, “Yes! Halftime was JOY!!!!!!!!! Yes!!!!! @shakira @JLo everything that’s yes.”

During their set, Lopez and Shakira performed hits including “Jenny From the Block,” “She Wolf,” “Waiting for Tonight,” “Whenever, Wherever” and “On the Floor.” In addition to Emme, they were joined on stage by special guests Bad Bunny and J Balvin.

Us Weekly exclusively reported in September 2019 that the Hustlers actress was in talks to headline the halftime show at the NFL championship game. Later that month, the league confirmed the news and revealed that the Colombia native would be joining Lopez.

“I think sports and music are the two things that can bring everybody together in a moment, and we have that opportunity this Sunday,” the former Fly Girl said during an NFL press conference on Thursday, January 30.

Shakira added, “I think the Super Bowl is a very American event, as American as it can get, and I think it’s going to be very nice. It’s also going to be a reminder of the heritage of this country, which is one of diversity, and that’s what we will be celebrating.”