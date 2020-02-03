Supporting their future stepsister! Alex Rodriguez’s daughters had sweet things to say about Jennifer Lopez’s 11-year-old daughter Emme’s Super Bowl LIV performance.

“My favorite part was when the little girls came out and Emme sang,” Ella, 11, told Entertainment Tonight on Sunday, February 2. “It was really good.”

Her older sister, Natasha, 15, added, “It was the coolest thing to watch my stepsister sing. I’m so proud of her every time I see her and her voice is just angelic. My favorite part was whenever the beat dropped and the crowd just went crazy and the energy in the stadium was unreal.”

Rodriguez’s eldest went on to say that Lopez, 50, was “over the moon” following her halftime show with Shakira. “I’m so happy for her,” Natasha said. “She’s so proud of herself and she should be.”

Emme joined the Grammy nominee on stage for a rendition of Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.” and her mom’s “Let’s Get Loud.” The little one rocked a white dress with matching boots and a gold chain belt while she sang confidently into a gold microphone.

The former professional baseball player, 44, shared a hilarious video of himself jumping and dancing during his fiancée’s performance. “AMAZING!!” the athlete wrote via Instagram. “She ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT! Wow, that was so fun! I’m so proud of you, Jen!”

As for Lopez’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony gushed about Emme’s part, captioning a photo of the preteen on Instagram: “Emme Daddy is so proud of you. You are my [heart] and I am forever yours.” (They also share Emme’s twin brother, Max.)

Lopez has previously belted out a tune with her future stepdaughter Natasha. In April, the pair sang Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ on a Prayer” in an Instagram video. Rodriguez recorded his eldest strumming the ukulele and harmonizing with the actress at the time, joking that he could sell footage like that “for a living.”

The former New York Yankees player shares his daughters with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis. The former couple were married from 2002 to 2008. He and the “Jenny From the Block” singer got engaged in March 2019.