Jennifer Lopez sang harmonies with Alex Rodriguez’s daughter Natasha as she sang Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ on a Prayer” in an Instagram video on Friday, April 19.

The former New York Yankee’s player, 43, shared the video that showed him holding up his phone to capture the moment as his 14-year-old strummed a ukulele and performed the 1986 hit while Lopez, 49, sat beside the teen and sang along.

“Woah!” Rodriguez shouted at the end of the song, joking that he could capture videos like this “for a living, guys,” before adding, “not exactly.”

It’s not the first time the singer and actress has done an impromptu performance with Rodriguez’s eldest daughter with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis — last June the athlete shared a video that showed the pair doing the choreography to Lopez’s hit “Dinero.”

On Saturday, April 20, it was Rodriguez’s youngest daughter, Ella, who was the center of attention, as the blended family — including Lopez’s daughter Emme, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony — posed for a photo with Ella, who was celebrating her 11th birthday. “No better Saturdays than backing up this dancing queen,” Rodriguez captioned a photo of the group.

Lopez also shared a photo on her Instagram Stories with Ella, writing, “Love you Ella Happy birthday!!”

The couple announced their engagement last month after two years of dating, sharing photos on Instagram that showed off Lopez’s massive diamond engagement ring.

Earlier this week, Rodriguez revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that he practiced his proposal to make sure everything went smoothly.

“I planned it for about six months. It was on a beach in the Bahamas. I had the ring but what was interesting was that, three days prior to me going down on one knee … I would rehearse three days in a row, because I wanted the sunset to be perfect,” he said on Tuesday, April 16, explaining that he rehearsed the moment with his assistant so that he’d be popping the question just as the sun set. “So one time, the sunset was at 6:27, the next day it was, like, 6:29 and then the third day it was raining.”

