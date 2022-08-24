Fashion faux pas don’t exist for Rihanna! The singer proved you can mix patterns and prints when she stepped out for a date night with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

The lovebirds, who welcomed their first child together — a baby boy — in May, were spotted grabbing dinner in New York on Tuesday, August 23, in coordinated looks. For her part, Rihanna, 34, managed to make a busy outfit look chic. The “What’s My Name” artist started her ensemble off with an oversized blue Jersey, which she paired with baggy green and black checkered pants.

She accessorized the look with a snakeskin handbag from Gucci x Tom Ford. On her feet, the Barbados native sported clogs by Gucci x Adidas. Rihanna topped the outfit off with white sunglasses and had her hair styled in shaggy waves.

Debunking fashion myths is a habit for the “Needed Me” musician. She often pushes the envelope with bold outfits that include contrasting colors and textures. She also makes statements with her mane and glam, rocking vibrant lip colors and different hairstyles.

Rocky, 33, also breaks fashion barriers. The “Purple Swag” rapper matched Rihanna for their late-night outing, rocking Gucci logo-print trousers and a crisp white T-shirt. He finalized his look with a gold chain necklace, a black baseball cap and blue and white sneakers.

The couple’s outing comes after Rocky pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault with a firearm over a November 2021 incident in Los Angeles. Rocky appeared in court on August 17, and the judge issued a restraining order stating the rapper must stay 100 yards away from the victim. The New York Native has been accused of shooting his friend last year. A preliminary trial is set for November 2, 2022.

Us Weekly first reported that Rihanna and Rocky were “hooking up” in February 2020 and he confirmed the romance in May of that year.

“[It’s] so much better when you got The One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones,” Rocky told GQ at the time, describing Rihanna as “the love of my life.”

