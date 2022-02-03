Bougie baby on board! Rihanna’s pregnancy reveal outfit had quite the hefty price tag, and the mom-to-be is clearly continuing her couture streak.

Because get this: her latest look is complete with gloves worth a whopping total of … wait for it … $1,410. Yes, that’s right. The 33-year-old Fenty Beauty founder relaxes in her home wearing uber-luxe orange gloves — from Prada no less.

The singer, who also wore an orange and teal #NoLimit Records Jersey, shared a picture of her look via Instagram on Wednesday, February 3. “How the gang pulled up to #BlackHistoryMonth,” she captioned the picture.

While fans naturally obsessed over the “Diamonds” singer’s growing bump, many made a point to discuss her fabulous ‘fit. “Pregnancy never looked this good,” a user wrote, while another added, “Yesss most fashionable baby bump goes toooooo …… RiRi! So excited for you guys.”

In the same post, the Savage x Fenty founder shared images from her initial pregnancy announcement, which were snapped on Friday, January 28, while walking in New York City.

For the outing, Rihanna wore a seriously show-stopping outfit. The center piece was pink silk Chanel puffer coat from the 1996 collection that was designed by Karl Lagerfeld. While the item is obviously no longer in production, it is sold on a handful of resale website for approximately $10,000.

The “Pon de Replay” singer didn’t mess around when it came to her jewelry either. She donned a Christian LACROIX brooch around her neck, which costs approximately $5,500. She also sported a pave diamond ring from Briony. The company told Us that the sparkler has a price tag of approximately $18,500.

The biggest ticket item on her body however was a stunning gold Rolex King Midas watch. The piece was a custom design once upon a time, but vintage purveyors at Analog Shift have well preserved 1976 version of the same design. You’ll just have to be willing to shell out $21,450 to get your hands on it.

Even though Rihanna has only graced Us with two official baby-on-board outfits at this time, she was spotted out and about just days before making her big announcement. Naturally, her look, which was complete with an oversized Jean Paul Gaultier coat, was fabulous.

While RiRi’s maternity style is just kicking into gear, it’s safe to say that she’s going to have an insanely fashion-forward pregnancy that doesn’t skimp on designer duds. To keep up with all her looks — and stay up to date on the fashion deets — keep scrolling!