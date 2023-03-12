Oscars 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

Lights, camera, fashion! The 2023 Academy Awards are almost upon Us.

After Zendaya turned heads in Valentino and Nicole Kidman dropped jaws in Armani Privé at the 2022 soirée, viewers can expect Hollywood’s biggest names to bring the heat to the 95th annual Oscars on Sunday, March 12.

The glitzy affair will be held at Hollywood’s iconic Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

“Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honor or a trap. Either way, I am grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said no,” Kimmel, 55, teased in a November 2022 statement. The TV personality previously hosted the event in 2017 and 2018.

Last year’s ceremony was led by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. That same night, Will Smith shocked the world when he slapped Chris Rock across the face on stage after the comedian joked about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. (The Jason’s Lyric star has been candid about her battle with alopecia.) The King Richard star, 54, went on to win Best Actor that night and apologized publicly, but he was eventually banned from all Academy events for the next 10 years. He also resigned from the organization.

To avoid future incidents, organizers have developed a crisis plan, according to Oscars CEO Bill Kramer. “We’ve run many scenarios. So, it is our hope that we will be prepared for anything that we may not anticipate right now but that we’re planning for just in case it does happen,” he told The Times in an interview published on February 21.

The 2023 Oscars will celebrate the best and brightest in film with an impressive lineup of nominees. Austin Butler is up for Best Actor in a Leading Role for Elvis alongside Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Paul Mescal (Aftersun) and Bill Nighy (Living). In the Best Actress in a Leading Role category, Cate Blanchett scored a nomination for Tár and is up against Ana de Armas (Blonde), Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie), Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans) and Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once).

Other nominees include Angela Bassett for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Babylon for Best Original Score.

