Just like Us! Zendaya looked picture perfect at the Oscars, but get this: the 25-year-old actress did her own glam for the big soirée — and the afterparty.

The Dune star took to Instagram on Tuesday, March 29, to share an uber-glam red carpet photo that put her silver smoky eye on fully display. While her beauty was breathtaking, it was her caption that blew Us away.

“Every now and then I do my own beat,” she captioned the image, which put her glowy skin, pink lip and metallic eye on full display. To get the look, Zendaya, who stunned in a Valentino set, used a full lineup of Lancôme products.

Her makeup maven status didn’t stop and start with the main event though — oh no. She even upped the drama on her look for the Vanity Fair Oscars Party once the Oscars wrapped.

“And then I switched up the eye … @lancomeofficial,” the Euphoria star captioned a photo of her fierce eye makeup, which packed a little extra punch. The fabulous face beat was the perfect compliment to her Sportmax suit and sleek updo.

While the Emmy-winning actress typically has a glam squad on standby for such big events, she’s been open about her love for playing with products. In a 2015 interview with Us, she explained that she’s a huge fan of Youtube tutorials.

The top tip she’s learned through the years? “You just have to study your own face,” the Disney star explained. “Sometimes that just means sitting in front of the mirror and trying things.”

At the time, she also talked about her love for a good glow. “I’m obsessed with anything that’s sparkly,” she told Stylish. “Get a good highlighter and boom! Show it all over that face and you’ll be shining.”

The star’s love of beauty even landed her a partnership with L’Oréal in 2019. “It’s a huge honor to be able to represent a brand like Lancôme and join such an incredible line-up of iconic women,” the Shake It Up star said in a press release at the time.

The drugstore brand couldn’t have been more thrilled to have the star on-board. “Zendaya brings a youthful and unique approach to beauty that perfectly complements Lancôme’s vision and creativity,” international president Francoise Lehmann said.

