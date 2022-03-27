The glitter! The glamour! The 94th annual Oscar Awards took place on Sunday, March 27, live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. But before the big event, the hottest stars in film hit the red carpet — and they brought their style A-game! See every stunning gown here!

Of course, Hollywood’s biggest night was not just about fashion — it’s the hair and makeup that really complete each notable ensemble. Unlike last year’s red carpet (which offered some fabulous style moments, though in the middle of a pandemic), the 2022 show delivered an exciting red carpet, a return to our favorite way of seeing every winning look! And speaking of winners, check out who nabbed a statue in each category here!

Now… back to beauty! Jessica Chastain and Ariana DeBose took our breath away!

Clearly, the biggest trend of the night was… a return to glamour! It’s clear that celebrities (and Us!) are just so happy to be back at a major big night out in Hollywood!

With hair, the hottest tress trend was sexy waves of all manner. Host Amy Schumer wore her locks in a side-parted Old School Hollywood style, while songstress Becky G (who will be performing a tune from Encanto) wore hers sleek with a center part and Licorice Pizza star Alana Haim showed off smooth bends.

And how about the gorgeous makeup! Standout looks included bold red lips worn by Nicole Kidman and Tracee Ellis Ross and sultry, smoky eyes, as seen on Sofia Carson.

Scroll through to see all of the hottest hair and makeup moments of the night and if you feel taking a walk down memory lane, check out last year’s standout looks here!