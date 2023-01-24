Awards season is officially in full swing! The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards were announced live on Tuesday, January 24.
Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams were tapped to read the nominations at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills. Tuesday marks the first year since 2016 that the nominations announcement is taking place in person. The upcoming ceremony, set for March, also marks the return of all categories being aired on TV after eight awards were cut from the 2022 broadcast.
“I can confirm that all categories will be included in the live telecast,” Bill Kramer, CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, said in a statement in November 2022. “We are committed to having a show that celebrates the artisans, the arts and sciences and the collaborative nature of moviemaking. This is very much what the mission of the Academy is, and I am very hopeful that we can do a show that celebrates all components of moviemaking in an entertaining and engaging way.”
Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the awards show, a role he previously took on in 2017 and 2018.
“I love having someone hosting the show who knows live television. I think that’s so critical,” Kramer said.
He added: “Our anniversary, the 95th Oscars, is extremely important to us. I think it sets a really interesting rhythm for our 100th. You see this in the museum, I think we are able to celebrate our legacy while bringing the Academy into the future and the show will reflect that.”
The Oscars air on ABC Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET.
Scroll through for a full list of categories and nominations:
Best Picture
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Austin Butler — Elvis
Colin Farrell — The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser — The Whale
Paul Mescal — Aftersun
Bill Nighy — Living
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Cate Blanchett — Tár
Ana de Armas — Blonde
Andrea Riseborough — To Leslie
Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh — Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Brendan Gleeson — The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry — Causeway
Judd Hirsch — The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan — The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan — Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Angela Bassett — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau — The Whale
Kerry Condon — The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis — Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu — Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Original Score
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Best Original Screenplay
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
Best Original Song
“Applause” — Tell It Like a Woman
“Hold My Hand” — Top Gun: Maverick
“Lift Me Up” — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
“Naatu Naatu” — RRR
“This Is a Life” — Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Adapted Screenplay
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
Best Animated Feature
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
Best Animated Short Film
The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Best Production Design
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Best Cinematography
All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár
Best Costume Design
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Best Director
Martin McDonagh — The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert — Everything Everywhere All at Once
Steven Spielberg — The Fabelmans
Todd Field — Tár
Ruben Östlund — Triangle of Sadness
Best Documentary Feature
All That Breathes
All The Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny
Best Documentary Short Film
The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate
Best Film Editing
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
International Feature Film
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Close
Eo
The Quiet Girl
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale
Best Sound
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Visual Effects
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
Live Action Short Film
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupile
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
