Awards season is officially in full swing! The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards were announced live on Tuesday, January 24.

Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams were tapped to read the nominations at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills. Tuesday marks the first year since 2016 that the nominations announcement is taking place in person. The upcoming ceremony, set for March, also marks the return of all categories being aired on TV after eight awards were cut from the 2022 broadcast.

“I can confirm that all categories will be included in the live telecast,” Bill Kramer, CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, said in a statement in November 2022. “We are committed to having a show that celebrates the artisans, the arts and sciences and the collaborative nature of moviemaking. This is very much what the mission of the Academy is, and I am very hopeful that we can do a show that celebrates all components of moviemaking in an entertaining and engaging way.”

Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the awards show, a role he previously took on in 2017 and 2018.

“I love having someone hosting the show who knows live television. I think that’s so critical,” Kramer said.

He added: “Our anniversary, the 95th Oscars, is extremely important to us. I think it sets a really interesting rhythm for our 100th. You see this in the museum, I think we are able to celebrate our legacy while bringing the Academy into the future and the show will reflect that.”

The Oscars air on ABC Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET.

Scroll through for a full list of categories and nominations:

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler — Elvis

Colin Farrell — The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser — The Whale

Paul Mescal — Aftersun

Bill Nighy — Living

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett — Tár

Ana de Armas — Blonde

Andrea Riseborough — To Leslie

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh — Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Brendan Gleeson — The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry — Causeway

Judd Hirsch — The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan — The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan — Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau — The Whale

Kerry Condon — The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis — Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu — Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Best Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Best Original Song

“Applause” — Tell It Like a Woman

“Hold My Hand” — Top Gun: Maverick

“Lift Me Up” — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“Naatu Naatu” — RRR

“This Is a Life” — Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Best Animated Feature

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Best Animated Short Film

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Best Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Best Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Best Costume Design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Best Director

Martin McDonagh — The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert — Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg — The Fabelmans

Todd Field — Tár

Ruben Östlund — Triangle of Sadness

Best Documentary Feature

All That Breathes

All The Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

Best Documentary Short Film

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Best Film Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

Eo

The Quiet Girl

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Best Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Live Action Short Film

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupile

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase