Prepare to feast your eyes on dazzling dresses, stylish suits and eye-catching glam as Hollywood’s biggest names make their way into the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 15. (For the 2022 ceremony, Lady Gaga turned heads in Gucci as Kristen Stewart shimmered in Dolce and Gabbana.)
Inside the soirée, which will be hosted by Chelsea Handler, the best films and television programs of the past year — selected by the more than 600 members who make up the CCA — will be honored.
Audience members and at-home spectators can expect to hear well-deserved acceptance speeches from the impressive bunch of nominees. Leading the pack of this year’s recognized works is the comedy-drama Everything Everywhere All at Once. The absurdist film earned 14 nominations — including Best Picture, Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh) and Best Director and Best Original Screenplay nods for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.
Yeoh took home the trophy for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy at the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10 for her performance as Evelyn Quan Wang. “It’s been an amazing journey and an incredible fight to be here today, but I think it’s been worth it,” she said on stage.
Other movies up for the Best Picture distinction at Sunday’s awards show include Avatar: The Way of Water, Babylon, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, The Fablemans, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, RRR, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick and Women Talking.
On the TV side, Abbott Elementary scored six nominations, including Best Comedy Series. The sitcom won in the same category at the 2023 Golden Globes. The show’s creator, Quinta Brunson, is also nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy Series alongside Christina Applegate (Dead to Me), Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant), Renée Elise Goldsberry (Girls 5Eva), Devery Jacobs (Reservation Dogs) and Jean Smart (Hacks).
“We are so proud to be recognizing this incredible group of films and the people who made them possible,” Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin said in a statement ahead of the event. “This recognition comes from a diverse group of more than 600 critics and entertainment reporters who share their opinions about film and television with millions of people every day, all year long. Our collective opinion about the year’s finest achievements is truly meaningful to the creative community.”
Keep scrolling to see the best red carpet moments from the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards:
Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Critics' Choice Awards 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore
Another day, another red carpet! The 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards have kicked off — and fan-favorite stars came to slay.
Keep scrolling to see the best red carpet moments from the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards:
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Niecy Nash-Betts
The Claws alum looked unreal in custom Jason Wu.
Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Amanda Seyfried
The Mean Girls star was unforgettable in an off-the-shoulder design from Christian Dior.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Andrew Garfield
The Breathe looked handsome in Zenga.
Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Elle Fanning
The Maleficent actress delivered drama in Alexander McQueen.
Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Jeremy Allen
The Shameless alum was a striking sight in a brown suit.
Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Kate Hudson
The Almost Famous star rocked Oscar de la Renta.
Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Milly Alcock
The Australia native wore Christian Dior.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Anya Taylor-Joy
The Menu actress looked like a ballerina in Christian Dior.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Aubrey Plaza
The White Lotus star was a knocout in custom Louis Vuitton.
Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Angela Bassett
The Black Panther star turned up the heat in Christian Siriano.
Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Lisa Ann Walter
The Parent Trap star brought the va-va-voom in a figure-hugging velvet gown.
Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Jennifer Coolidge
The Legally Blonde star wore custom Dolce & Gabbana.
Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Lily James
The Pam & Tommy actress had all eyes on her in a billowing "naked" dress by Oscar de la Renta.
Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Kyla Pratt
The Dr. Dolittle star channeld old Hollywood in a corset dress.
Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Stephanie Hsu
The Everything Everywhere All at Once actress tapped Valentino.
Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Kerry Washington
The Scandal alum looked like a fairy in a sheer dress covered in floral embellishments.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Brian Tyree Henry
The Causeway star popped in a purple suit.
Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Phoebe Dynevor
The Bridgerton star looked beautiful in a soft yellow pleated gown.
Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Michelle Yeoh
The Crazy Rich Asians actress donned Carolina Herrera.
Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Cate Blanchett
The Carol star looked simple but chic in Max Mara.
Credit: Shutterstock
Danielle Deadwyler
The Till star was a gleaming sight in custom Louis Vuitton.
Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Jessie Buckley
The Men star looked radiant in a black gown with a tulle hem.
Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Janelle Monae
The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress brought the "naked" dress trend to the ceremony.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Sadie Sink
The Fear Street star looked dainty in Chanel.
Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Glen Powell
The Devotion actor stood out in a cobalt suit.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Julia Roberts
The Pretty Woman star looked incredible in Schiaparelli.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Matt Smith
The House of the Dragon star mastered the art of contrast styling in a light-colored jacket and dark pants.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Daisy Edgar-Jones
The Normal People star twinkled in Gucci.
Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Viola Davis
The Fences star looked gorgeous in a chocolate-colored sequin gown made custom by Valentino.
Credit: Shutterstock
Natasha Lyonne
The Russian Doll star opted for goth glam on the carpet in a distressed dress and platform heels.
Credit: Shutterstock
Julia Garner
The Ozark alum nailed the monochrome trend in Ferragamo.
Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Calum Worthy
The Act star looked perfect in pink.
Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Sebastian Stan
The Fresh star played it cool in high-waisted pants and a satin-lined blazer.
Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Eve Hewson
The Behind Her Eyes star aced red carpet style in a black crop top and a white skirt.
Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Madelyn Cline
The Outer Banks star brought the texture in Givenchy.
Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Laura Prepon
The That '70s Show alum commanded attention in a green one-shoulder dress.
Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Rachel Bloom
The producer was charming in a black gown.
Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Jimmi Simpson
The Westworld actor proved you can never go wrong with a red velvet jacket.
Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Busy Philipps
The Girls5eva star looked classic in a gray dress.
Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Quinta Brunson
The TV writer stole the show in Robert Wun.
Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Murray Bartlett
The White Lotus actor looked hunky in a blue suit.
Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Britt Lower
The Severance actress was a vision in a white cape suit.
Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Michelle Williams
The Blue Valentine actress glittered in Louis Vuitton.
Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Claire Foy
The Crown star rocked a strapless blue dress with a painted-on design from Prada.
Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Bre-Z
The All American star was the epitome of glamour in a black velvet suit.
Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Janelle James
The comedian looked timeless in a burgundy gown.
Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Monica Barbaro
The Top Gun: Maverick actress served Us in a pink and green pleated gown.
Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Nina Hoss
The Tár star killed it in a black tuxe with cropped pants.
Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Jenny Slate
The Zootopia looked hot in a crushed velvet dress.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Jack Champion
The Avatar: The Way of Water star showcased his sense of style in a wrap blazer.
Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Hannah Beachler
The production designer donned a shiny green gown.
Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Dominique Fishback
The Project Power actress glowed in a yellow dress with floral straps.
Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Danny Ramirez
The Look Both Ways actor looked handsome in an oversized suit.
Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Troy Kotsur
The Coda actor styled his sharp navy suit with bedazzled loafers.
Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Amber Ruffin
The talk show host glittered in a sequin suit.
Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Jen Tullock
The Spirited actress lit up the carpet in yellow.
Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Sheryl Lee Ralph
The Abbott Elementary actress showed off her curves in custom Jovana Louis.
Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Dichen Lachman
The 100 alum shined in a metallic gown.
Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Patricia Arquette
The True Romance actress looked beautiful in Valentino.
Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Cara Buono
The Stranger Things actress showed skin in a cutout jumpsuit by Narciso Rodriguez.
Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Amy Brenneman
The Judging Amy alum graced the red carpet in a white button-up and a sequin skirt by Tony Ward.
Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock
Shaun Toub
The War Dogs actor rocked a glossy jacket.
Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Kelsey Asbille
The Yellowstone actress looked unreal in a strapless black dress.
Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Olivia Edward
The Better Things actress was seen in a ribbon-adorned look.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Trinity Bliss
The singer looked regal in an crystal-covered garb.
Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Chelsea Handler
The comedian looked vibrant in a one-shoulder orange gown.
Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Darby Camp
The Benji actress looked glamorous in tulle.
Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Judy Greer
The Halloween Kills actress was a must-see in classic black dress that featured a protruding yellow skirt by Greta Constantine.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Krista Marie Yu
The Reboot star looked dainty in a baby doll dress.
Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Thuso Mbedu
The Woman King star glistened in a metallic number made custom by Louis Vuitton.
Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock
Reece Feldman
The Not Okay star turned heads in a sheer blouse underneath a black blazer.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Liza Colon-Zayas
The Bear star was a vision in a fitted black gown.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Christian Lundgaard
The racing driver played it cool in a black suit.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Colton Ryan
The Dear Evan Hansen acotr looked dapper in a black suit paired with a lavendar button-up shirt.
Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Anna Sawai
The Pachinko star rocked a caramel-colored gown from Acne Studios.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Niv Sultan
The Tehran actress stunned in a black hooded gown.
Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock
Keltie Knight
The TV personality dazzled in vintage James Galanos.
Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock
Emily Uribe
The content creator looked like a ray of sunshine in a plunging yellow gown by Alex Perry.