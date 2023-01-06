Welcome back, awards season! Hollywood’s biggest stars are gearing up to mingle at the 28th annual Critics’ Choice Awards, held at Los Angeles’ Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel.

Chelsea Handler is set to host the show, airing live on The CW Sunday, January 15. “We are thrilled to have Chelsea Handler joining us at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards,” Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin said in a statement to multiple outlets. “We all know and love her work as a standup comedian, a best-selling author, a podcast host, and actress — and now as host of the Critics’ Choice Awards! I know this will be the best year yet and can’t wait for everyone to see what we have in store.”

The ceremony will honor the best films and television programs of the last year, selected by the more than 600 members who make up the CCA.

“We are so proud to be recognizing this incredible group of films and the people who made them possible,” said Berlin. “This recognition comes from a diverse group of more than 600 critics and entertainment reporters who share their opinions about film and television with millions of people every day, all year long. Our collective opinion about the year’s finest achievements is truly meaningful to the creative community.”

Leading the pack of this year’s recognized works is the comedy-drama Everything Everywhere All at Once. The absurdist film earned 14 nominations including Best Picture, Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh) and Best Director and Best Original Screenplay nods for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.

Other movies up for the Best Picture distinction include Avatar: The Way of Water, Babylon, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, The Fablemans, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, RRR, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick and Women Talking.

Meanwhile, in the television category, the ABC sitcom Abbott Elementary leads the pack with six nominations including Best Comedy Series. The show’s creator, Quinta Brunson, is also nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy Series along with Christina Applegate (Dead to Me), Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant), Renée Elise Goldsberry (Girls 5Eva), Devery Jacobs (Reservation Dogs) and Jean Smart (Hacks).

The nominees won’t be the only individuals honored during the broadcast. Janelle Monáe, who identifies as non-binary, is set to receive the Critics’ Choice Association’s SeeHer Award, which acknowledges an individual who advocates for gender equality and defies stereotypes. Previous recipients include Kristen Bell, Viola Davis, Gal Gadot, Claire Foy, Zendaya and Halle Berry last year.

Scroll through for everything to know about the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards: