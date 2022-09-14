Glow on! Claire Foy hit the red carpet for the premiere of Women Talking at the Toronto International Film Festival on Tuesday, September 13, stunning with a luminous, other-worldly radiance. The actress’ makeup pro, Kelly Cornwell, let Us in on the secrets of the gorgeous look.

The inspiration was “Classic Hollywood with a modern twist,” Cornwell confides, sharing that the aim was to make Foy, 38, appear fresh and glowing.

While the duo prepped, they “played a lot of ‘80s music and had a blast,” reveals the glam pro, who has worked with the English actress for about seven years. “It’s always fun getting ready and it gives us time to chat and catch up,” she adds. After all, beauty is the best bonding experience!

Cornwell set to work enhancing the complexion as the foundation of the look. She used all products by ICONIC London (quite apropos for The Crown star) and started by applying Underglow Blurring Primer Base using her fingers. Next, she “gently blended” Super Smoother Blurring Skin Tint in shade Warm Fair “to areas that needed coverage” around t he nose chin and under eyes.

Better together! For multi-dimensional radiant cheeks, the makeup guru blended Sheer Blush in Rose Riot and Sheer Bronze in Sunkissed together before sweeping on apples, “blending upwards.” She then added depth to the hollow of the cheeks, eye sockets and around the hairline with the Multi Sculpting Palette. A light dusting of Silk Glow Duo in Rose Glow topped off cheeks.

To create a pumped-up neutral smokey eye, she blended Cayenne Pepper and Cocoa Brown from the Multi Icon Eyeshadow Palette all over the lid and into the crease, then swiped Glaze Crayon in Quarts on the inner corners. Two coats of Triple Threat Mascara boosted lashes, while Liquid Brow Silk “kept brows in place to keep them perfect,” the pro says.

The secret to Foy’s sumptuous pout? Cornwell prepped lips with lip oil and then tapped on Lip Plumping Gloss in Nearly New.

For the final touch, she spritzed Prep Set Glow to make the look last through the hot lights on the red carpet and to “give a beautiful, dewy finish.”

Foy “loved the finished look,” Cornwell reveals After toasting with a glass of champagne, the A Very British Scandal star was off to the premiere. But not before her pro stashed a lip. Product in her purse. “This is a MUST for touch ups!”