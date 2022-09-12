Gorgeous in glamt! The hottest stars of television hit the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, September 12, for the 74th Emmy Awards and they showed off sizzling hair and makeup looks!

This year marks a return to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles after two years of alternate locations due to the coronavirus pandemic and from a style standpoint, it was worth the wait! (Take a walk down memory lane and check out last year’s stellar red carpet here!)

Now let’s dive deep into the beauty! The celebs brought their A-game and we’re swooning over the decidedly dramatic hair and makeup!

Take, for instance, Elle Fanning, who hit the red carpet with a retro ‘do, specifically a ’50s-inspired flippy bob adorned with a rhinestone hair pin. Sheryl Lee Ralph rocked an ultra-dramatic gem-encrusted braid. And Alexandra Daddario was the picture of a screen siren wearing bright lips!

Clearly, the biggest hair trend of the night was bobs and lobs of all manner! From Issa Rae‘s blunt, center-parted look to HoYeon Jung‘s retro sculpted ‘do, shorter haircuts reigned supreme.

The makeup was also covetable. Cheeks made a major statement. Case in point: Elle Fanning’s shimmery candy-pink apples. Connie Britton and Laverne Cox modeled perfect Y2K contoured cheekbones. Several stars brought glossy lips back (we see you Hannah Wadingham and Kate McKinnon!), which we predict will be a huge trend for fall.

Scroll through to see all of the hottest hair and makeup moments of the night!