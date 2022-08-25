An honor just to be nominated! After the 2022 Emmy Awards nominations were announced on July 12, many of the acknowledged stars reacted to the critical acclaim.

“Making this show with this cast and crew of the most incredibly talented people that I get the privilege of learning from everyday has been a highlight of my life. I’m so proud to work beside you and CONGRATULATIONS! I don’t have the words to express the love and gratitude I feel right now, all I can do is say thank you with all my heart,” Zendaya wrote via Instagram in July.

The 25-year-old Spider-Man: No Way Home actress received four nominations for her work on HBO’s Euphoria — Outstanding Lead Actress, two separate nominations for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics and Outstanding Drama Series as she serves as an executive producer for the show. The Disney Channel alum won her first Emmy Award in 2020 for her portrayal of Rue in the teen drama.

Zendaya’s competitors in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category this year are Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Laura Linney (Ozark), Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) and Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show).

The Greatest Showman actress’ costars Sydney Sweeney, Colman Domingo and Martha Kelly are also up for an honor at TV’s most prestigious awards show this year. Sweeney, 24, is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress while Domingo, 52, and Kelly, 54, are nominated in the Guest Actor and Actress categories, respectively.

In addition to being recognized for her portrayal of Cassie in Euphoria, Sweeney is also nominated for her role as Olivia Mossbacher in The White Lotus. The Washington native shared a video of her crying on the phone with her mom after receiving the good news. “Hold on, everyone’s calling, I’ll call you right back,” she said at the end of the Instagram clip.

“It’s an honor to know that both Olivia and Cassie have connected with so many. I’m so proud of both these shows and grateful to everybody that’s been a part of them. But most importantly mom, I love you, we did it through the ups and downs!🥺♥️🥰 thank you thank you!!” the Sharp Objects alum captioned the post.

Sweeney is nominated alongside her White Lotus costars Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Natasha Rothwell and Connie Britton, who played her mother in the comedy drama.

“I am honored to be recognized with my fellow nominees and brilliant castmates,” Coolidge, 60, wrote via Instagram.

Scroll through to see how this year’s Emmy nominees reacted to the honor: