Rooting for Rue. Zendaya won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in Euphoria at the 2020 Emmys on Sunday, September 20.

“Thank you to the TV Academy and to all the other incredible women in this category. I admire you all so much. This is pretty crazy,” she said during her acceptance speech. “To the incredible cast and crew of Euphoria, I’m so lucky to go to work with you every day, and I’m inspired by everything you do. … I know this feels like a really weird time to be celebrating, but I just want to say that there is hope in the young people.”

The 24-year-old actress broke the record set by Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer in 2019 as the youngest star to take home the top honor in the drama category. Comer was 26 when she accepted the trophy over her costar Sandra Oh. Both women were nominated again in 2020, alongside Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show), Olivia Colman (The Crown) and Laura Linney (Ozark).

Back in July, Zendaya wrote that she was “speechless” as she learned of her nomination for her role as Rue Bennett on the HBO hit.

“My heart is just overflowing with love and gratitude. I’m so incredibly honored to work beside the talented people that I get to call family. I am a small piece of a big beautiful puzzle and I’m so proud of all of you,” the Disney alum wrote at the time via Instagram. “Thank you to everyone out there who’s watched and given our show life, thank you @samlev00 @hbo @a24 for everything and @televisionacad for this beautiful acknowledgment, thank you, thank you, thank you. We out here Emmy nominated y’all!!”

Euphoria was up for six Emmys, including Outstanding Contemporary Costume, Outstanding Music Composition for a Series and Outstanding Music Supervision. In addition to Zendaya’s win, the show won Outstanding Contemporary Makeup and Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics.

While production on season 2 of Euphoria was suspended in March amid the coronavirus pandemic, the cast, which also includes Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow and Eric Dane, returned to work earlier this month.