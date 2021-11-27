Euphoria Cast's Dating Histories Through the Years

Young and in love! After Euphoria debuted in 2019, fans of the teen drama have continued to follow the main characters as they explore love, friendship, sex and drugs.

Off screen, the cast of the hit HBO show have opted to keep their lives much more private. Series lead Zendaya previously offered some insight into what she was looking for in a potential partner.

“Respect is my number one thing, and I think it shows in different ways,” she said during an interview for CR Fashion Book with Cardi B in December 2018. “With anybody you’re with, you have to have a layer of respect, courtesy, understanding and tolerance. It’s also important to have somebody who makes you laugh. If someone can’t make me laugh, then that’s wack. And not just kind of laugh, but pee-my-pants laugh.”

The Malcolm & Marie star, who had been linked to her Spider-Man costar Tom Holland since they met on set in 2016, chose to not name who she was dating as rumors continued to swirl. Five years later, the Cherry star and the singer were photographed packing on the PDA while in Holland’s car.

Shortly after the photos went viral in July 2021, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the twosome formed a bond as friends before they took their relationship to the next level.

“Zendaya and Tom started off as really great friends and stayed that way for a long while before things turned romantic,” the insider revealed, noting that Holland and Zendaya “work really well together because he makes her laugh and she really helps guide him through the world of celebrity.”

The Avengers star, for his part, later teased to Total Film in November 2021 that he was “very happy and in love,” even though he wasn’t looking to put his romantic life into the spotlight.

Later that month, Holland also explained his reasoning for not discussing his relationship publicly without the Dune actress.

“It’s not a conversation that I can have without her,” he told GQ at the time. “You know, I respect her too much to say … This isn’t my story. It’s our story. And we’ll talk about what it is when we’re ready to talk about it together.”

Zendaya, who was interviewed by GQ as well, acknowledged that her connection with Holland was theirs to discuss when they feel comfortable.

“The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own,” she said. “I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other.”

Keep scrolling to learn more about the Euphoria cast and their love lives: