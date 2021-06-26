Young love! Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber have kept their relationship relatively quiet since stepping out together in September 2020.

The Kissing Booth actor and the model sparked relationship speculation in the fall of 2020 after being spotted in New York City together. “Kaia and Jacob are newly seeing each other,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time, following two PDA-filled outings for the pair in the Big Apple.

Their rumored romance came eight months after Gerber parted ways with Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson. The pair split in January 2020 after a whirlwind three-month relationship.

Elordi, for his part, was previously linked to Euphoria costar Zendaya. Us confirmed in February 2020 that the two were dating after they sparked romance rumors in August 2019. They were last seen together in March 2020.

In November 2020, Gerber and Elordi went public with their romance when they dressed up as Priscilla Presley and her late husband, Elvis Presley, for Halloween.

“It’s actually crazy how much they have in common,” the insider told Us in April 2021. “It was like the universe brought them together! They’re both models, modeled for Calvin Klein — very into fashion, of course. They love going shopping together and even working out together. They’re truly some of the kindest people you will meet.”

While the duo have bonded over their shared interests, a second source told Us that they aren’t “rushing into anything serious like an engagement.” The pair are “enjoying being a couple” and just “want to experience life together,” the insider added.

Gerber broke her silence about her and Elordi’s dynamic during an interview with Vogue in May 2021, noting that they “don’t want anything from each other.” She explained that they’re in a “safe, steady relationship,” which has led to her seeing the “possibilities of love.”

She added: “Lust is touching other people or wanting them, but love is really seeing someone.”

Scroll down to relive the couple’s sweetest relationship moments so far: