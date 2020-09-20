Kaia Gerber and Boyfriend Jacob Elordi Vacation in Mexico With Her Parents

Getting serious? Kaia Gerber and her new beau, Jacob Elordi, joined her parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, for a weekend getaway in Los Cabos, Mexico.

The couple were seen getting cozy by the pool on Saturday, September 19, in photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Kaia, 19, wore a green and black bikini accessorized with a straw hat and sunglasses. Elordi, 23, donned gray swim trunks and a blue baseball cap.

Earlier this month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the pair “are newly seeing each other.” Their Mexico vacation comes weeks after the model and Elordi were photographed packing on the PDA twice in one day in New York City. Kaia and the Euphoria star were seen together on September 11 after leaving a gym before they stepped out for a dinner date that evening.

The duo first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted at Nobu in Malibu on September 1. One week later, Kaia and the actor further fueled the speculation when they were caught holding hands while out in New York City.

Elordi previously dated his Kissing Booth costar Joey King from 2017 to late 2018. He later was linked to his Euphoria costar Zendaya after they sparked dating speculation in August 2019. However, the pair haven’t been seen together since March. Kaia, for her part, previously dated Pete Davidson from October 2019 to January.

Although Elordi has been spending time with Kaia’s family, he opened up about the difficulties of being separated from his own parents, who live in Australia, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“[This is] a picture of myself and my mother and father sharing a video call,” he captioned a screenshot via his Instagram Story on September 9. “We communicate like this because I’m really far from home and I don’t get to see them too often. They live in a space of constant anxiety when I am away from them, as do I in the reverse. This is a reminder that I am a human being.”

The 2 Hearts star added, “If you find it difficult to make your way through the day, I get it, life is heavy. I implore you when you feel like this is to try a little kindness, pay it forward and I promise it will find it’s [sic] way back to you. I hope it helps you as I find it helps me. Always in love, J.”