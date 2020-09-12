Heating up. Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi were spotted packing on the PDA twice on Friday, September 11, in New York City amid their new romance.

A source exclusively tells Us Weekly, “Kaia and Jacob are newly seeing each other.”

The model, 19, was seen with Elordi, 23, after leaving a gym in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. The Euphoria star wore dark shorts and a light blue sweatshirt with the words “Peace Is Power” emblazoned on the front. Gerber — who is the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber — donned black shorts and a gray Notre Dame sweatshirt.

Later that day, the duo held hands again as they stepped out for a dinner date. Elordi changed into a graphic T-shirt, jeans and brown boots. Kaia, for her part, wore a cropped shirt with an oversize blazer, shorts and white sneakers.

The twosome were first spotted together at Nobu in Malibu on September 1. One week later, the Kissing Booth star and Kaia were caught holding hands while out in New York City.

Us confirmed in February that Elordi was dating his Euphoria costar Zendaya after they sparked dating speculation in August 2019. The pair were last seen together in March.

The Australia native previously dated his Kissing Booth costar Joey King from 2017 to late 2018. As for Kaia, the California native dated Pete Davidson from October 2019 to January.

Although Elordi has been silent about his love life, the 2 Hearts star got candid on Thursday, September 9, about his struggles being separated from his parents, who live in Australia, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“[This is] a picture of myself and my mother and father sharing a video call,” he captioned a screenshot via his Instagram Story. “We communicate like this because I’m really far from home and I don’t get to see them too often. They live in a space of constant anxiety when I am away from them, as do I in the reverse. This is a reminder that I am a human being.”

Elordi continued, “If you find it difficult to make your way through the day, I get it, life is heavy. I implore you when you feel like this is to try a little kindness, pay it forward and I promise it will find it’s [sic] way back to you. I hope it helps you as I find it helps me. Always in love, J.”