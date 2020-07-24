Joey King and Jacob Elordi: The Way They Were

Not like the movies. Joey King and Jacob Elordi fell for each other while filming The Kissing Booth, but their offscreen relationship did not outlive the one fans adored onscreen.

The onetime couple starred as Elle Evans and Noah Flynn in the 2018 Netflix film. Their characters engaged in a forbidden romance, while the actors’ spark translated into a real-life pairing.

“There wasn’t one moment,” King told Seventeen in June 2018. “When we first met, me, him and Joel [Courtney] went out to dinner and we had the best, most fun night ever. By the end of dinner, we had like six inside jokes. We were so close and throughout filming, I was just best friends with Jacob. I guess there was no moment, but I feel like the friendship kind of naturally was like, ‘Oh, hey, this person is super frickin’ awesome. We have so much in common and we really love spending time together. Maybe there’s something more there.’ It was never like this moment of ‘OMG, I can’t let him see me like this.’ You know what I mean? We were open books with each other. There was nothing we wouldn’t talk about. He’s just so great. After the first month, I was like, ‘Hmm, I think I like him.’”

Fans of The Kissing Booth were thrilled to discover the Emmy nominee and Elordi were dating, but in November 2018, rumors surfaced that they had split.

King moved on with producer Steven Piet, whom she worked with on The Act. The pair were first linked in September 2019.

Us Weekly confirmed in February 2020 that Elordi, for his part, is dating his Euphoria costar Zendaya. The twosome initially sparked relationship rumors in August 2019 when they were spotted vacationing together in Greece. According to an eyewitness, they “were getting a little cozy” and “being a little flirty.”

Amid their new romances, King and the Australia native reunited for 2020’s The Kissing Booth 2, reprising their roles as lovebirds Elle and Noah.

Scroll down to revisit King and Elordi’s relationship — from costars to boyfriend-girlfriend to exes.