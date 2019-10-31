



Keeping it professional. Joey King didn’t have a problem filming The Kissing Booth 2 with her costar and ex-boyfriend, Jacob Elordi, because she was passionate about the project.

The 20-year-old actress appeared on the Wednesday, October 30 episode of the podcast, “Mood With Lauren Elizabeth,” where she said it was “fine” working with Elordi, 22.

“It’s a great movie,” she said. “I personally am a fan of how it resonated with the world and it resonated with me. So going back, and doing that, and making the sacrifice, obviously, what everyone is thinking about. I’m not outwardly addressing, but what I’m kinda on the sly addressing, making those sacrifices was totally worth it.”

The Netflix film follows high schoolers Elle (King) and Lee (Joel Courtney) whose friendship is tested when Elle falls for bad boy Noah Flynn (Elordi), who also happens to be Lee’s older brother.

King shared on the podcast that she doesn’t just love the film because she’s in it. She admitted that she sometimes watches The Kissing Booth as her “night light.”

“I am very much, like, a freakin’ huge fan of The Kissing Booth myself which sounds really narcissistic, but I am. It’s my night light at night. Because I don’t want to watch ‘Oh I don’t know what’s going to happen and I’m really invested to see what thing they’re baking on the Great British Baking Show.’ I’ve already seen The Kissing Booth.”

Elordi and King began dating after meeting on set of The Kissing Booth in 2017. In August 2018, The Act star praised the perks of dating another actor in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

“You know what, actually it does help,” she told Us about Elordi. “It helps to have somebody by your side, cheering you on, who knows what you’re going through and who’s been through it themselves.”

The two fueled split rumors in November 2018 when he announced that he intended to take a social media break. The Australia native later deleted his Instagram account. Two days later, King tweeted, “Thank god I have my dog tho.”

Elordi appears to have moved on with his Euphoria costar Zendaya. The pair sparked speculation they were dating when they were spotted vacationing together in Athens, Greece in August. “At one point, they were walking with each other and being a little flirty,” an onlooker told Us at the time.

Us exclusively revealed that the duo also enjoyed a low-key date night at Sherman Oaks Galleria in Los Angeles on October 12.