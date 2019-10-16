Heating up? Zendaya and Jacob Elordi were spotted on a low-key movie date amid romance rumors, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

According to an onlooker, the Euphoria costars were spotted catching a flick at the Sherman Oaks Galleria on Saturday, October 12.

“It was just the two of them out together,” the onlooker told Us, noting that the 23-year-old former Disney star was holding a bag of popcorn in her hands as they walked into the theater together.

“Jacob looked like he was trying to be incognito, wearing a hat that covered his face,” the onlooker added.

Zendaya and Elordi, 22, sparked dating rumors in August after they were seen vacationing together in Athens, Greece. An eyewitness told Us that the twosome “looked like they were getting a little cozy” during an outing to the Acropolis of Athens.

“At one point, they were walking with each other and being a little flirty,” the eyewitness noted at the time. The Greatest Showman actress and the Kissing Booth actor star as rivals Rue Bennett and Nate Jacobs, respectively, on HBO’s hit drama. The network picked up the series for a second season earlier this year.

While Zendaya and Elordi have yet to publicly comment on their relationship status, their costar Will Peltz previously told Us that he approves.

“I have no predictions, but they’d definitely be a cute couple, though, for sure!” Peltz, who guest-starred on season 1 of the series, told Us on September 12. “I think she’s the coolest. She’s just so real and she’s likable and she’s, like, the next Beyoncé. Trust me. Everyone knows it!”

The Unfriended star added that “everyone gets along” on the set of Euphoria.

“I feel like that show is a dream show,” Peltz told Us. “The show is awesome. It’s pretty amazing.”

While Zendaya was previously linked to her Spider-Man castmate Tom Holland, she told Variety in 2017 that the pair are just friends.

“He’s a great dude. He’s literally one of my best friends,” she explained. “This past how[ever] many months we’ve had to do press tours together. There’s very few people that will understand what that’s like at 20 years old.”

Elordi, meanwhile, dated his Kissing Booth costar Joey King.

