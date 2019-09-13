Zendaya and Jacob Elordi Would Make a ‘Cute Couple,’ Costar Will Peltz Says





Will Peltz ships Rue and Nate! The actor hadn’t heard about the rumors that Euphoria castmates Zendaya and Jacob Elordi may be romantically involved, but he is all for it.

“I have no idea. I don’t even know!” Peltz, 33, told Us Weekly exclusively at a dinner celebrating Chanel’s new fragrance, Gabrielle Chanel Essence, at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood on Thursday, September 12. “I have no predictions, but they’d definitely be a cute couple, though, for sure!”

The Unfriended star had a one-episode stint as former East Highland student Luke Kasten on season 1 of the HBO teen drama in July. While on set, however, he never had a chance to meet Zendaya, 23, face-to-face.

“She’s so cool,” he told Us. “I think she’s the coolest. She’s just so real and she’s likable and she’s, like, the next Beyoncé. Trust me. Everyone knows it!”

In fact, the New York City native thinks the entire “cast is such a cool group of people.”

“I feel like that show is a dream show and everybody gets along, does a great job,” he noted. “The show is awesome. It’s pretty amazing.”

Peltz is especially close with Barbie Ferreira, who plays Kat in the Drake-executive-produced series.

“She was so cool because she had this epic transformation and she turned into the biggest boss,” he raved to Us. “Everyone feels maybe at times where they don’t fit in or it’s hard and you get knocked down, and then she comes out of it like, ‘I’m just a boss.’ And it’s just so cool, so I think that was pretty inspiring.”

Zendaya and Elordi, 22, sparked dating rumors in August when they were spotted on vacation in Athens, Greece. “They looked like they were getting a little cozy,” an eyewitness told Us at the time. “At one point, they were walking with each other and being a little flirty.”

The Greatest Showman star was previously linked to her Spider-Man costar Tom Holland, while Elordi dated his Kissing Booth castmate Joey King.

With reporting by Carly Sloane

