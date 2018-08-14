Young love in Hollywood! Joey King spoke candidly about her relationship — and low-key date nights — with boyfriend Jacob Elordi while chatting with Us Weekly at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards on Sunday, August 12.

“You know what, actually it does help,” the 19-year-old actress gushed to Us about the perks of dating another actor. “It helps to have somebody by your side, cheering you on, who knows what you’re going through and who’s been through it themselves.”

As for how she and her Kissing Booth costar beau spend their downtime when they’re not working, King tells Us: “I love rollerskating, I love to read, [and] I love the beach — but I don’t like the sun, so that’s an oxymoron.”

Though King and the 21-year-old actor may be new to the red carpet scene, the pair have seemingly mastered a couple’s pose. While attending the premiere of King’s new film Slender Man on August 8, they looked picture perfect as they held tight to each other with the actress grinning ear-to-ear as Elordi planted a kiss on the top of her head.

And it’s not just in public that the talented two show a little PDA. King and the Australian native often document their date nights on Instagram — which range from at-home face masks to rocking out at concerts together.

Most recently, Elordi celebrated King’s birthday in a series of hilarious photos of them goofing off. “This sums it [up] nicely,” he captioned the post. “Happy birthday weirdo.”

The Kissing Booth starring King and Elodi is streaming on Netflix now.

For the latest TV news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “Watch With Us” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!