Peter Parker and MJ might be a couple, but that doesn’t mean Tom Holland and Zendaya are! The Spider-Man: Far From Home star, 23, recently squashed rumors again that he and his costar, 22, are dating.

The actor noted in a Elle interview published on Thursday, June 20, that he and the Disney alum are not in a relationship. However, he calls himself “definitely a relationship person,” adding, “I’m not the fleeting type at all; it’s not my way of life.”

This isn’t the first time the Brit has shut down romance rumors with the Euphoria star. In 2017, false reports claimed the two were a duo. The singer tweeted, “Wait wait…my favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven’t been on a vacation in years! hbu @TomHolland1996???” Holland replied with, “@Zendaya does the press tour count?”

Even though they’re not romantically linked, the actors are extremely close. “We are friends,” the actress told Variety in an interview in 2017. “He’s a great dude. He’s literally one of my best friends. This past how[ever] many months we’ve had to do press tours together. There’s very few people that will understand what that’s like at 20 years old.”

Although, if the Marvel stars ever decide to date, they’ve already hit a major relationship milestone. A source told Us in December 2017 that Holland met Zendaya’s parents. “They love him,” the insider said. Plus, The Greatest Showman star has a mature outlook on love: “It’s very hard to be in a relationship when the both of you are still figuring out life,” she’s explained in August 2017. “You cannot change anybody. You cannot make someone grow up faster than they’re supposed to.”

Sorry fans, if you’re looking for a Spider-Man romance, maybe you’ll have better luck on the big screen? Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters July 2.

