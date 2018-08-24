Why dance in the rain, when you can kiss in the rain? From Ryan Gosling’s swoonworthy makeout with Rachel McAdams in a torrential downpour in The Notebook to Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst’s upside down kiss that defied gravity, Us Weekly has rounded up the best of the best. So grab your popcorn – and your umbrella – and watch the most epic movie rain makeout scenes of all time!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!