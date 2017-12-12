Getting serious? Spider-Man star Tom Holland dined with girlfriend Zendaya and her parents on Saturday, December 9, in New York City.

“Tom has met Zendaya’s family and they love him,” a source close to the actress told Us Weekly. “They are still seeing each other, it’s been about a year.”

Though the couple has played coy since the news of their relationship broke earlier this year, they were spotted celebrating the premiere of Zendaya’s second movie ever, The Greatest Showman, at Bobby Van’s Central Park South. An onlooker tells Us that the British actor charmed her parents during the dinner party.

Meanwhile, the Shake It Up actress snapchatted a surprise 3-D cake from the restaurant, which included a spinning circus tent, featured her character in the film, and had her dog, Noon, balancing on a ball as the cake topper.

The two, both 21, met while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming, where they played lovebirds Peter Parker and MJ. Us Weekly confirmed their relationship in July.

Shortly after news broke that the two were dating, they took to social media to joke about it. “Wait wait…my favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven’t been on a vacation in years! hbu @TomHolland1996???” Zendaya tweeted. Holland replied: “@Zendaya Does the press tour count.”

Zendaya stars alongside Zac Efron and Hugh Jackman in The Greatest Showman. The musical is set to hit theaters on Wednesday, December 20.

