Tom Holland Gushes Over Zendaya After Met Gala: ‘All Hail the Queen’

Peter Parker approves! Tom Holland gushed over Zendaya — and her stunning Met Gala look — following the star-studded event in NYC on Monday, May 7.

The Greatest Showman actress, 21, turned heads at the Metropolitan Museum of Art as she donned a custom metallic Versace gown, which featured a spiked belt and train.

Holland, 21, shared a pic of the star, who appeared to mirror Saint Joan of Arc, and wrote: “All hail the queen. Killing it mate.”

Us Weekly confirmed in July 2017 that the Spider-Man: Homecoming stars are dating. The following month, Zendaya played coy about their romance.

“We are friends,” she said in Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood issue. “He’s a great dude. He’s literally one of my best friends.”

Although the pair have remained private, a source told Us in December 2017 that Holland met Zendaya’s parents. “They love him,” the insider said. “They are still seeing each other. It’s been about a year.”

In March, the actors were also spotted spending time together in L.A. They even took photos with a Spider-Man statue that they stumbled upon during the outing.

