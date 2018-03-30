They can’t get away! Zendaya and Tom Holland bumped into a statue of the title character from their 2017 movie Spider-Man: Homecoming while hanging out in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 29.

The low-key couple stepped out together for an afternoon walk that included a stop at Golden Apple Comics on Melrose Avenue. They stopped to snap a quick photo outside of the store with the statue while showing off their best web-shooting poses.

Both movie stars kept it casual during the afternoon outing, with Zendaya wearing a white T-shirt and cuffed pants, and Holland donning a gray tee and faded jeans. They also rocked matching black Converse Chuck Taylor All Star high-top sneakers.

The Greatest Showman actress and the British actor are both rumored to star in the 2019 sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming. He will reprise his role as the superhero, while she will return as Peter Parker’s classmate Michelle “MJ” Jones.

Us Weekly confirmed in July 2017 that Zendaya and Holland were officially dating, though they both laughed off the news on Twitter at the time. “Wait wait…my favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven’t been on a vacation in years! hbu @TomHolland1996???” she tweeted. He replied, “@Zendaya Does the press tour count?”

The “Something New” singer continued to play coy the following month. “We are friends,” she said in Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood issue. “He’s a great dude. He’s literally one of my best friends.”

In December, a source close to Zendaya told Us exclusively that Holland met his girlfriend’s family “and they love him.” The insider added of the pair, “They are still seeing each other. It’s been about a year.”

