ATX TV Festival 2019 Schedule: A Full Guide

It’s that time of year again! ATX TV Festival, or TV camp for grown-ups as many know it, runs in Austin, Texas, from Thursday, June 6, to Sunday June 9, and includes screenings, Q&As and events all circled around television. Events are open to those who purchase badges, wristbands or single tickets.

Below, Us Weekly breaks down the entire schedule. It’s also worth highlighting that Us will be moderating a few panels this year, including Grand Hotel (with showrunner Brian Tanen, executive producer Ben Spector and stars Roselyn Sánchez and Lincoln Younes); Game On: A Look at How Competition Series Get Made (with The Challenge EP Julie Pizzi, Dancing With the Stars EP Andrew Llinares and Making It EP Nicolle Yaron); and Younger (with writers Sarah Choi, Joe Murphy and star Debi Mazar).

Other highlights include the opening and closing night events. Opening night will feature a screening of HBO’s Euphoria, followed by a Q&A with creator Sam Levinson and stars Zendaya , Hunter Schafer, Barbie Ferreira and Eric Dane. Closing night with be a screening of Showtime’s City on a Hill. Creatork Chuck MacLean, showrunner Tom Fontana, EP Jennifer Todd and stars Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge, Jill Hennessy will discuss after.

Read below for the full schedule!