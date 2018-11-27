Elle and Noah may have lived happily ever after in Netflix’s The Kissing Booth, but fans are convinced the film’s stars Joey King and Jacob Elordi, who started dating in real life after meeting on set, have called it quits.

According to Just Jared, Elordi announced on November 14 that he was taking a break from social media. “G’day! Like to take a moment to thank everyone for the support over the last year,” he posted on his Instagram Stories. “I’m incredibly grateful to be able to connect with so many of you. I’m going to be signing off on this whole social media shabang while I work. Cheers for everything, stay happy :).”

Elordi later deleted his account on the social media platform. Two days after he announced his break, King cryptically tweeted, “Thank god I have my dog tho.”

Fans have since flooded the King’s Instagram comments asking about Elordi.

“Are you still dating Jacob?” one person commented on the actress’ most recent pic.

Another person added: “Joey I want to know if it’s true or not coming from you because honestly everyone hates rumors so please tell me if it’s true did you and Jacob break up?”

A third user pointed out that the last photo the Ramona and Beezus star shared of her and Elordi was in September.

“Two Arizona iced teams please,” King captioned a snap of the pair at a convenience store two months ago. The photo now has nearly 10,000 comments from users asking about their relationship.

Other fans claim that the Slender Man actress deleted old photos of the duo from her Instagram account. While it’s unclear whether or not the twosome have split, King and Elordi both still follow each other on Twitter.

Us Weekly has reached out to a rep for King.

