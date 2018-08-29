We’re calling it: Joey King and Jacob Elordi are the best couple to happen to red carpet style in a while. The Kissing Booth co-stars attended the Variety Power of Young Hollywood event at Sunset Tower in L.A. on Tuesday, Wednesday 28, wearing distinctly different outfits that still proved they are totally operating on the same wavelength — a vibe everyone will want to get in on.

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

First, let’s break down Joey’s look. The newly blonde actress is upping the sex appeal of late, this time with a patterned emerald brocade wide-leg pantsuit that she wore with a sultry black satin balconette bra peeping out at the front. But, to balance her seriously sultry-yet-fun vibes, Joey kept the rest of her look simple with a glossy, voluminous blowout and a neutral (but still mesmerizing) eye. Also in the mix: a patent structured handbag.

Stars Without Makeup: See Stars Going Makeup-Free and Loving It!

Her boyfriend, on the other hand, didn’t go for trendy with his red carpet vibe — opting for classic Americana instead. Elordi donned the perfect combination of black slacks and James Dean-style white tee, which he topped with a suede sherpa jacket with a black velvet collar. The look evoked vintage cool with a modern and youthful twist in the details.

Nick and Priyanka Wear the Look of Love, See Their Cool Couples Style

But even though the teen-heartthrob-daydream couple’s outfits didn’t match, it’s their chemistry off-screen that made the whole look work. The duo playfully posed for the cameras on the carpet, at once proving that they don’t take themselves too seriously, they are chic as hell and, finally, that they should always walk red carpets together.

Can’t get enough of Joey King? See her most recent solo red carpet moment here!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!