Joey King’s Soft Pink Lips Are Summer Date Night Makeup Perfection

Joey King may only be 19 years old, but she could teach Us all a thing or two about a good beauty look. Afterall, she’s been working the red carpet since she was a child (you may remember that she starred in Crazy Stupid Love with Emma Stone in 2011). And we just can’t help but be dazzled by her dreamy pink lipstick that she wore to a screening of her new movie Slender Man on Thursday, August 9.

The first thing we thought when we laid eyes on the Kissing Booth star’s perfectly pretty makeup: man, that lippie is the perfect shade to rock on date night with her beau Jacob Elordi. And as it happens, the breakdown of the look is simple, so even if you don’t have your own Jacob, you can have your own romantic pout.

The key to the look concocted by makeup artist Jamie Greenberg: keep it simple. Fill in the brows, but not overly-so, and apply a thin line of black eyeliner. Create a soft rose gold haze with a wash of a subtly rosy-hued shadow across the lids and top the look with a separating and volumizing mascara. Be sure to take care to not let the lashes get clumpy — that would change the vibe.

As for the lips, make like Jamie and opt to not overline the pout. Instead, dab a warm pink hue on your kisser, with care to make it look like a stain, as opposed to a lipstick. This is the key to a just-been-kissed effect. While Jamie didn’t suggest a specific shade to use, we at Stylish offer up Dior Addict Lip Glow Color Reviver Balm in Matte Raspberry for a similar effect.

And here’s how we recommend recreating her lovely flush: instead of blush, dot the lippie on your cheeks and blend to an almost sheer flush — like someone who’s just had their first kiss.

Now all that’s missing is a girlie Alessandra Rich minidress complete with ruffles and bows galore and you’ve recreated her whole look!

