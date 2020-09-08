New couple alert? Kaia Gerber was spotted holding hands with Jacob Elordi in New York City — and fans are convinced that the pair are dating.

Photos of the 19-year-old model and the 23-year-old Euphoria star together surfaced on social media on Monday, September 7. One snap caught the pair holding hands and walking down an NYC sidewalk, while another showed the duo sitting side by side on a park bench. Shortly after seeing the cozy photos, fans were quick to speculate about the nature of Gerber and Elordi’s relationship.

“I just saw jacob elordi and kaia gerber on a date in nyc and the beauty those two hold,” one Twitter user wrote on Monday.

Others joked that Elordi, who was previously linked to Joey King and Zendaya, was a creature of habit in his love life. “Jacob Elordi be like ‘I know a place’ and then take you where he’s taken every girl he’s ever dated,” another social media user teased, posting photos of Elordi with Gerber and each of his former flames in NYC.

One week before their NYC outing, Gerber and the Australian actor were seen dining at Nobu in Malibu. The pair dressed down in denim and wore face masks to protect themselves amid the coronavirus pandemic as they enjoyed their outdoor meal.

Before stepping out with Elordi, the Los Angeles native was briefly linked to Cole Sprouse and dated Pete Davidson for three months before their January split. When the exes were first linked in October 2019, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that Davidson, 26, seemed “more stable and happier” with Gerber. The Saturday Night Live star previously dated Margaret Qualley and Kate Beckinsale and was engaged to Ariana Grande for four months in 2018.

Elordi, for his part, split from King, 21, in 2018 after starring together in The Kissing Booth. After their breakup, the duo worked on two sequels to the popular Netflix film, which posed some challenges for them both.

“No one’s thinking to themselves, ‘That was easy,’ because it wasn’t,” King said in her September 2020 Cosmopolitan cover story of working alongside her ex. “I’m sure people will analyze every moment and every detail. And you know what? Let them.”

Us confirmed in February that Elordi had moved on with Zendaya, 24, two months after he denied their budding romance.

“She’s like my sister,” the actor told GQ Australia in December 2019. “Zendaya is an amazing creative, you know? She’s super dope to work with. She’s an incredible artist and a very caring person to all of us. But we’re all really close. There is not one weak link in that show.”