



Just friends?

spoke out for the first time about the rumors that he is dating his

costar

.

Euphoria

“She’s like my sister,” the actor, 22, said in his cover story for GQ Australia’s “Men of the Year” issue. “Zendaya is an amazing creative, you know? She’s super dope to work with. She’s an incredible artist and a very caring person to all of us. But we’re all really close. There is not one weak link in that show.”

Elordi noted that the cast of the HBO drama has “spent so much time together, and everyone is just so cool to work with.” He then praised series creator Sam Levinson for being “a genius,” telling the magazine, “Working with him, it was just like electricity all the time. I was in awe. Like a kid in a candy shop.”

Zendaya, 23, and the Kissing Booth star play Rue Bennett and Nate Jacobs, respectively, on the Drake-executive-produced show. The cast also includes Hunter Schafer (Jules Vaughn), Angus Cloud (Fezco), Eric Dane (Cal Jacobs), Alexa Demie (Maddy Perez) and Barbie Ferreira (Kat Hernandez).

The Greatest Showman actress and Elordi sparked dating speculation in August when they were spotted together on vacation in Athens, Greece. An eyewitness told Us Weekly exclusively at the time that the pair “looked like they were getting a little cozy … and [were] being a little flirty.”

The costars fueled romance rumors in October during a movie theater date in Los Angeles. More recently, they spent Thanksgiving Day together in the Australia native’s home country. They were both honored at the 2019 GQ Men of the Year Awards later that night.

Elordi and Zendaya’s Euphoria castmate Will Peltz told Us exclusively in September that he had “no idea” whether the two are an item. “They’d definitely be a cute couple, though, for sure!” he added.

The “Something New” singer was previously linked to her Spider-Man costar Tom Holland, while the Mortuary Collection star dated his Kissing Booth castmate Joey King.