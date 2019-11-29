



Meet the family. The rumored romance between Zendaya and Jacob Elordi is heating up after the two were spotted together in Elordi’s home country of Australia on Thanksgiving.

Fans snapped the Euphoria costars walking the streets of Sydney several times on Thursday, November 28, including one outing with Elordi’s parents, John and Melissa Elordi.

One eyewitness captured the Spider-Man: Far From Home actress, 23, and the Deep Water actor, 22, riding on the same train Thursday afternoon.

“zendaya and jacob elordi are in sydney right now catching a TRAIN,,,, A TRAIN oh my god,” the fan tweeted alongside a TikTok video of Zendaya at the entrance of the train and Jacob standing up between the seats.

Later that night, the pair both walked the red carpet at the 2019 GQ Men of the Year Awards, although they were not photographed together. Zendaya was honored with the 2019 Women of the Year award. While the Disney Channel alum did not reference Jacob directly in her acceptance speech, she did open up about her growing happiness.

“I feel like sometimes I go and I go, and I think a lot of us can relate to this, but you go so hard and you forget to stop and take in moments like this,” she explained. “Sometimes I work so much it can take over my life and I forget to be present in these kinds of moments where you can look around the room and just take it in, you know. And just be happy, and just be alive for a second. … Please, everyone, take a look around at just how beautiful everything is.”

Zendaya and Jacob first sparked dating rumors in August when they vacationed together in Athens, Greece. “They looked like they were getting a little cozy,” an eyewitness told Us Weekly at the time. “At one point, they were walking with each other and being a little flirty.”

Two months later, the rumored couple were spotted again on a low-key movie date, Us exclusively confirmed at the time.

“It was just the two of them out together,” the onlooker dished in October. “Jacob looked like he was trying to be incognito, wearing a hat that covered his face.”

The Greatest Showman actress and the Kissing Booth actor star as enemies Rue Bennett and Nate Jacobs, respectively, on the hit HBO series. Their Euphoria costar Will Peltz, who guest-starred on season 1 of the series, previously told Us that he is fan of their rumored relationship.

“I have no predictions, but they’d definitely be a cute couple, though, for sure!” he gushed in September. “[Zendaya’s] so cool. I think she’s the coolest. She’s just so real and she’s likable and she’s, like, the next Beyoncé. Trust me. Everyone knows it!”

Zendaya was most recently linked to her Spider-Man castmate Tom Holland, while Elordi dated his Kissing Booth costar Joey King.