Doing things her way! Zendaya has been romantically linked to many high-profile celebrities, including Tom Holland and Jacob Elordi — but she’s not one to kiss and tell.

The Emmy winner has a history of keeping all of her relationships as private as possible, including her four-year romance with a mystery man that ended in 2016. During an interview with Vogue in June 2017, Zendaya revealed that her ex was her “first love” when reflecting on the heartbreak.

“It wasn’t a good ending,” she said at the time, noting that her former flame bought her a dog named Noon shortly before they called it quits. “You know you’re OK in a breakup when your first thought is not, ‘What did I do wrong?’ It’s, ‘That was the dumbest decision of your life, and you’re going to regret it forever.’”

The Malcolm & Marie star addressed the breakup on her website the same year, detailing her step by step process for moving forward.

“I got rid of old text messages, pictures and their clothing I still had. You don’t hang on to old Band-Aids. Throw that in the trash! I tried my best to cut off communication. It was the best medicine for me,” she wrote. “I started forcing myself to have a lot more fun. I tried new things — going out and just doing more stuff. I dove into work and just started having more fun.”

The K.C. Undercover producer added: “A healthy relationship does not mean you need to be with that person 24/7.”

The following year, the Greatest Showman actress told Cardi B what she looks for in a partner while speaking with the rapper for CR Fashion Book.

“Respect is my number one thing, and I think it shows in different ways,” Zendaya said in December 2018. “With anybody you’re with, you have to have a layer of respect, courtesy, understanding and tolerance. It’s also important to have somebody who makes you laugh. If someone can’t make me laugh, then that’s wack. And not just kind of laugh, but pee-my-pants laugh.”

