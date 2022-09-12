Emmys 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

Lights, camera, action! The 74th annual Emmy Awards are officially upon Us, and the fashion is everything.

To celebrate TV’s biggest night, your favorite stars got all glammed up and arrived at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, September 12, in style. We’re talking about perfectly tailored suits, beautiful gowns, dramatic hair changes and more.

Laverne Cox set the bar high as one of the first arrivals. The Orange Is the New Black alum, 50, turned heads in a dazzling Jean Paul Gaultier mini dress that featured a cone bra and protruding fabric at the hips. The actress paired the look with sheer tights, pointed-toe pumps and a sleek high ponytail.

Zuri Hall also brought drama in a whimsical feather dress. Rachel Lindsay, meanwhile, wowed in a green cutout dress.

Lily James looked like a trophy in a skintight gold dress from Versace. The Pam & Tommy star paired the glittery gown with minimal jewelry and styled her newly honey-colored tresses in loose curls. Reese Witherspoon also sparkled, wearing a sequin dress by Armani Privé.

This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Kenan Thompson, who scored an Emmy in 2018 for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for his work on the Saturday Night Live sketch “Come Back Barack.”

Hollywood’s biggest names also brought the glitz and glamour last year.

Issa Rae gave the “naked” dress trend a sparkly upgrade in a mesh Aliétte gown and Ellen Pompeo stunned in jeweled Elie Saab jumpsuit. The Crown’s Emerald Fennell, meanwhile, wowed in a crystal-covered Valentino gown. The carpet was made even more vibrant with Sarah Paulson stepping out in a bright red Carolina Herrera dress and Michaela Coel serving drama in a custom yellow Christopher John Rodgers gown.

In addition to the jaw-dropping fashion, the Emmys will, of course, honor the best television performances from the past year.

Monday’s ceremony could be a big night for Succession, Ted Lasso and The White Lotus as the shows have racked up the most nods. Succession is up for 25 awards, including Best Drama Series. Ted Lasso, which stars Jason Sudeikis, has been nominated for 20 Emmys. Sudeikis, who plays the titular character, won his first Emmy last year for his performance as the uplifting soccer coach.

“This show is about family. This show is about mentors and teachers. This show is about teammates, and I wouldn’t be here without those three things in my life,” he said while accepting his Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series trophy in September 2021.

The White Lotus has also received 20 nominations. Jennifer Coolidge, who portrayed Tanya in the HBO Max drama, is up for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Anthology Series or Movie.

Scroll down to see all the red carpet looks at the 2022 Emmys: