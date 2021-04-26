So much to celebrate! Not only did Emerald Fennell win her first Oscar on Sunday, April 25, but she also confirmed that she is pregnant with baby No. 2.

The Crown star, 35, walked the Academy Awards red carpet in a green Gucci gown, cradling her stomach as she posed for photos.

When the former Killing Eve showrunner won the award for Original Screenplay for her work on Promising Young Woman, she jokingly thanked her childhood crush, Saved by the Bell’s Mark-Paul Gosselaar.

“Oh, my gosh. Oh, they said, ‘Write a speech,’ and I didn’t because I just didn’t think this would ever happen,” she said onstage. “I’m going to be in trouble with [Oscars producer] Steven Soderbergh. I’m so sorry. I don’t want him to be cross. Oh, my God. The only speech I ever wrote was when I was 10. I had a look to see if there would be anything useful. I mainly thanked Zack Morris from Saved by the Bell. Unfortunately, he hasn’t been as much a part of my life as I had hoped. So the speech is not that useful.”

This led the 47-year-old actor’s name to trend on Twitter. “Oh, gosh, how embarrassing,” Fennell told reporters in the press room after she found out. When asked if she planned to name her second child after Gosselaar, the England native rubbed her belly and replied, “Well, you know, actually, if Zack Morris doesn’t mind this situation, I think we should just really give it a go.”

The Monsters author and her husband, Chris Vernon, became parents in May 2019 when their son, now 23 months, arrived. Fennell thanked him for waiting until two weeks after Promising Young Woman wrapped.

“I was crossing my legs all the way through,” the Golden Globe nominee joked. “This film was made by the most incredible people in the world, who made it in 23 days and brought their complete genius and love and humor to it.”

Last month, Fennell described working on the project while seven months pregnant. “I couldn’t travel [because I was in my third trimester], and I happened to be in L.A.,” the actress explained to W magazine in March. “We were adamant that the film be universal and look like it could have been shot anywhere. I didn’t want to see any palm trees.”

Keep scrolling to see the Emmy nominee’s baby bump debut on Sunday.