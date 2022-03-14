The best of the best! While stars across the board brought their fashion A-game for the Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday, March 13, there were a handful of actresses that swept Us off of our feet.

From stunning champagne gowns and pops of red to velour pantsuits, celebs put their own, stylish spin on the evening. Add dazzling diamonds, fabulous footwear and gorgeous glam to the occasion, and it shouldn’t come as a shocker that the stars left us speechless.

While Serena Williams and Mandy Moore certainly made a statement on the red carpet, there were five stars that sent our jaws dropping. The group that made our best dressed list? Halle Berry, Kaitlyn Dever, Juno Temple, Kristen Stewart and, of course, Selena Gomez.

To see all of these looks, watch the video above and keep scrolling to get the breakdown!

5) Halle Berry

Posh power suit! The 55-year-old actress, who was given the SeeHer Award, arrived in a gorgeous velvet suit by Dolce & Gabbana. The Catwoman star, who was styled by Lindsay Flores, paired the menswear-inspired outfit with a white bustier. When it came to glitz, Berry was frosted by Samer Halimeh, dazzling in green emerald and diamond drop earrings.

4) Kaitlyn Dever

Red was most definitely a trend of the evening — and the 25-year-old Dopesick star understood the assignment. She looked sophisticated, understated and utterly chic in a silk Miu Miu gown that featured a plunging neckline and an uber-low back. Her diamonds were courtesy of none other than Cartier. When it came to glam, the Booksmart actress teamed up with Jenna Kristina, who gave her a full face beat of Byredo makeup.

3) Juno Temple

There’s no denying that this gorgeous, glitzy gown would get Keeley Jones’ stamp of approval! The 32-year-old Ted Lasso star shut down the scene in a two-piece Armani Privé set that was embellished with delicate lace and pearl detailing. The ensemble, which was styled by Erin Walsh, was accessorized with gold rings and a three-strand necklace by Pomellato.

2) Kristen Stewart

Sparkling style! The Spencer star took our breath away in a gorgeous Dolce & Gabbana slip dress. The 31-year-old actress, who was styled by Tara Swennen, accessorized her look with Jimmy Choo heels and Messika jewels.

When it cam to glam, she assembled a top-notch squad comprised of Adir Abergel, who used Virtue Labs products, and makeup artist Jillian Dempsey.

1) Selena Gomez

Ravishing in ruby! The 29-year-old Only Murders in the Building actress was a no-brainer choice to top Us Weekly’s best dressed list. From the gorgeous color of her custom Louis Vuitton gown to the stunning neckline, her look left Us speechless. The Rare Beauty founder, who was styled by Kate Young, paired her ensemble with Gianvito Rossi heels and jewels from Boucheron.

Listen to Hollywood's top stars dish their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential