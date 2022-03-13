Top 5

Critics’ Choice Awards 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore 

Jung Ho-yeon Critics Choice Awards 2022 Red Carpet Fashion
Jung Ho-yeon Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock
It’s giving glam! The stars completely blew Us away at the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards thanks to their amazing red carpet style. With gorgeous dressing, dazzling diamonds and stunning shoes, the Sunday, March 13, event served up some jaw-dropping looks. 

The 27th Annual Awards show didn’t just deliver a dose of fashion inspiration stateside. The event, which was based at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, also hosted a decent amount of well-dressed stars across the pond. 

With stars like Sarah Snook, Selena Gomez and Halle Berry up for awards and everyone from Serena Williams to Zoey Deutch presenting at the show, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that everyone dressed to impress. 

From HoYeon Jung‘s Louis Vuitton dress to Hailie Sahar‘s Rick Owen’s number, the Critics’ Choice Awards delivered some of the best looks we’ve so far this season. 

Too see all of these looks and more of the gorgeous gowns, sparkly jewels and amazing accessories from the red carpet, keep scrolling! 

