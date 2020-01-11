Bumping along! Keira Knightley, Liv Tyler and other celebrity moms have shown off their baby bumps at the Critics’ Choice Awards over the years.

The Lord of the Rings star debuted her budding belly in 2016 in a navy Cushnie et Ochs dress. The cape-sleeve gown hugged her stomach, revealing her legs with a thigh-high slit, and she paired it with a good Jimmy Choo clutch and champagne heels.

“Soooo beautiful,” Tyler’s fiancé, David Gardner, captioned an Instagram picture at the time of the actress smiling in the passenger seat. “Good luck tonight at the Critics’ Choice Awards. Baby onboard.”

The Leftovers alum, who also shares son Milo, with her ex-husband, Royston Langdon, announced one week prior to the awards show that she and Gardner had their second little one on the way. (The couple previously welcomed son Sailor in 2015.)

“Oh my goodness it seems the stork is visiting us again!! I am growing another little Tyler Gardner in my belly,” the New York native captioned her social media reveal at the time. “Our family is growing!! So grateful.”

Tyler announced six months later that she had given birth to their daughter, writing on Instagram: “Hello!!!!! Our beautiful baby girl is here!!!! Lula Rose Gardner We are soooooo happy heart exploding with love!!!!!”

Gardner, who also has a son from a previous marriage, added with a post of his own: “Our gorgeous baby girl has arrived ‘Lula Rose Gardner’ unbelievably beautiful, healthy and thank goodness she looks like her Momma!!!! Truly blessed Daddies girl. Now the real work starts, training her big brothers to all become Ninja’s, Martial Arts Experts & 24-7 Body Guards!!!”

As for Knightley, the Pirates of the Caribbean star showed her baby bump at the Critics’ Choice Awards in a subtle way in 2015. The Golden Globe nominee’s sleeveless Delpozo gown draped over her budding belly and extended into a layered train.

The Official Secrets actress welcomed her and her husband James Righton’s first child, Edie, four months later. In May 2019, Knightley revealed that they had another little one on the way when she stepped out for a Chanel party with her baby bump on display in an off-the-shoulder dress. She was spotted pushing a stroller in September.

Keep scrolling to see more pregnant celebrities rocking the red carpet at the Critics’ Choice Awards, from The Good Wife’s Cush Jumbo to Polish actress Joanna Kulig.